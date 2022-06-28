ASUS’ Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features VPN Fusion technology at new low of $189 (Save 24%)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $188.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. As ASUS puts it, this router is “built to win” with its dedicated gaming Ethernet port which will give priority internet traffic to whatever device is connected to ensure the lowest latency and most stable speed. VPN Fusion also allows the router to direct all internet traffic, except games, through a VPN for privacy while not impacting any game session with added latency and slower speeds. Another benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and not pay the premium that comes with a “gaming” router, you could instead go with the TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $155. This dual-band router uses Wi-Fi 6 to achieve greater wireless speeds with lower latency when compared to Wi-Fi 5. The six high-gain antennas use Beamforming technology to focus signals to the far reaches of your home for even coverage. When it comes to Wi-Fi 6, AX5400 routers are on the highest end with the 5GHz band achieving a speed upwards of 4.8Gb/s, but some options still provide the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 at lower costs like this option from TP-Link at $80.

If instead you want a mesh system due to your home’s size or build, you can currently save on Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Router with two Points at $199. This is a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this mesh system and nets you up to 5,400-square feet of coverage with the main router even doubling as an Assistant speaker.

ASUS ROG Strix AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

New-generation WiFi 6 – Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5400 Mbps with 160 MHz WiFi 6 channels

ASUS AiMesh support – Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routers

More privacy, anywhere – Instant Guard secures public WiFi connections anywhere in the world using GS-AX5400, with just a click

VPN Fusion – Run a VPN and an ordinary internet connection simultaneously, allowing maximum speed even if other network users need to use a VPN

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!