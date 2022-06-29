Android app deals of the day: Game of Life 2, Green Project, Alpha Backup Pro, more

It is now time to take a look at all of today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. We are also tracking solid price drops on Galaxy Watch 4 and Classic wearables, the brand’s latest 15W Wireless Charger Duo, and we got our first look at PowerA’s new Android MOGA XP7-X mobile controller. But for now it’s all about the apps including headliners like The Game of Life 2, Green Project, Fairy Knights, Crying Suns, Alpha Backup Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Alongside ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, today we saw the Galaxy Watch 4 and Classic wearables with Wear OS starting at $190. Those offers join a price drop on Samsung’s latest 15W Wireless Charger Duo alongside the launch of PowerA’s new Android MOGA XP7-X mobile controller for Xbox cloud gaming, all of this Google Assistant Kasa smart home gear, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

Customize your peg, hop in your eco-car and race your friends and family through The Game of Life 2! It’s a contemporary sequel to the family favorite, The Game of Life. With 1000 ways to live and new ways to win, what will you choose? Collect points for wealth, happiness and knowledge, become a Pop Star with 5 dogs and a private pool, or a Brain Surgeon with multiple degrees and 3 kids!

