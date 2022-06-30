HP’s 27-inch Curved OMEN 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor reaches new low at $430

Amazon is now offering the HP OMEN 27-inch 1440p 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $429.99 shipped. Normally going for $530, this solid $100 in savings marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Featuring a VA panel, this monitor uses a 1000R curve for increased immersion while reducing eyestrain and running at 240Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to eliminate screen tearing. Connectivity to this monitor is handled by an HDMI 2.0 port and a DisplayPort 1.4 with the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification ensuring you will have great colors and contrast while playing games or consuming content. Head below for more.

Update 6/30 @ 9:04 a.m: Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $410 after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $470, this 13% discount, or $60 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. Here you get HDR10 support alongside Adaptive Sync for smooth gameplay with the IPS panel providing great colors and contrast.

If you instead want a higher resolution option, there is the ASUS TUF 28-inch 4K Gaming Monitor for $320. While you do get the benefit of the higher resolution of the IPS panel here, you will be running at the normal 60Hz most monitors use, though FreeSync support is here to help create a smoother gaming session. You’ll also get support for HDR10 with 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for a great content consumption experience. You do get an additional HDMI 2.0 port with this monitor compared to the HP option with a single DisplayPort 1.2 as a secondary connection which is a step down from the 1.4 option above.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re looking at building out a streaming setup, right now you can pick up the Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone for $219. This is a rare deal with a new all-time Amazon low price for the microphone.

HP OMEN 27-inch 1440p 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Eyesafe Certified Display: Eyesafe certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors. Monitors with integrated Eyesafe displays help reduce eyestrain and improve eye comfort when gaming for long periods of time.

1000R Curved Display: By bringing the sides of the display even closer, the dramatically curved screen provides an incredibly realistic and immersive gaming experience

1-millisecond response time: How fast your pixels can react to changing frames is critical for fast-paced gaming, and a 1-millisecond response time ensures even the most action-packed moments are fluid, crisp, and free of motion blur

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!