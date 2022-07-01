Bellroy packs your MacBook and EDC into its new waterproof animal-friendly Tech Briefcase

Bellroy has now launched its new Tech Briefcase. Best known for its range of iPhone cases, travel gear, wallets, tech organizer carriers, and really all things EDC-related at this point, Bellroy has quickly become a standout brand after regularly appearing in our best of iPhone cover roundups and having a chance to go hands-on with some of its tech bags and organizers. The new Tech Briefcase is looking to neatly encapsulate your EDC, including everything from your MacBook and tablets, to cable organizers, documents, and just about anything else you might need to lug around on your daily travels with a “tech-friendly [design] without looking too nerdy.” Head below for more details and a closer look.

Bellroy’s new animal-friendly Tech Briefcase

Last we heard from the folks at Bellroy it launched its new water-resistant upright Desk Caddy tech accessory bag just after collaborating with NFW chemists to develop its new leather wallet that’s actually 100% plant-based. Fast forward to today, and it is once again delivering an animal-friendly, 100% leather-free carrier with its new Tech Briefcase that boasts “clean lines, a professional look, and only the features you actually need to help keep your commute streamlined.”

Made with “100% recycled external fabric and linings,” the Tech Briefcase from Bellroy carries a padded 16-inch laptop sleeve for your everyday notebook. The main compartment has a water-resistant zipper and an internal mesh zip pocket flanked by a quick-access outer pouch outfitted with a key clip – be sure to check out its eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo that launched back in March as well.

The main zipper opens ultra wide, so you can access all your work essentials without any awkward rummaging. Caught in a rainstorm? The coated zipper and durable, water-resistant fabric keep your laptop safe from the elements. The positioning of this shoulder strap gives you unfettered access to the interior, while you’re still wearing the bag.

From there, you’ll find a detachable padded shoulder strap and rolled-edge webbing handles to carry its 14L internal capacity which complements the “luggage pass-through [that] slides over a suitcase handle.”

Bellroy’s new Tech Briefcase is available now in black, navy, or slate gray at $129 shipped directly from the official site. It has yet to make an appearance on the official Bellroy Amazon storefront.

Hit up our review of the antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer while you’re at it.

