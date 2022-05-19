Bellroy unleashes its new water resistant upright Desk Caddy tech accessory bag for your EDC

Bellroy, the maker of an assortment of tech accessories, bags, travel gear, Apple watch bands, and more has now launched its new cable organizer bag. The latest Bellroy gear accessory pouch is known as the Desk Caddy – a small, upright pouch to house all your cables, chargers, and EDC. This one stands out from the rest of the Bellroy cable organizer bags with a design that’s aimed at taking folks from the desk to on the road and back again with a seamless and accessible architecture. Now available for purchase in four colorways, you can get a closer look and more details down below.

New Bellroy Desk Caddy cable organizer bag

From its iPhone 13 case lineup we covered last September to its new 100% plant-based leather-alternative wallet solution and its eco-tanned leather Key Case with multi-tool for your EDC, Bellroy’s gear is worth a look for anyone that takes their EDC seriously. We were pleased with its previous-generation antimicrobial cable organizer bag after going hands-on with it (I still use it to this day), and now it’s time for the new Desk Caddy.

This pouch shines in stash-and-go situations, like moving between hot desk and home. It keeps everything organised and easily accessible when you’re at your workspace.

Its latest Desk Caddy accessory and cable organizer bag is designed so it “keeps your tech and desk essentials organized and on display” until you’re ready to zip it back up and head out the door. It is made to stand upright when full with a front panel that unzips and folds down for easy access when it’s sitting in front of you on a desktop with what is described as a “structured yet squishable shape.”

Wrapped in a water resistant fabric, the bag features an interior with a mesh zip pocket for personal items as well as a divider wall with elastic loop storage, a pen-stylus loop, and some additional pockets for chargers, wall adapters, and things of that nature.

It is now available for purchase in black, ranger green, navy, and bronze for $59 shipped directly from Bellroy. It does not appear to have made its way to the brand’s official Amazon storefront as of yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

If its new Desk Caddy accessory and cable organizer bag is anything like the Tech Kit that starts at $54.50, or the aforementioned model we went hands-on with, it’s hard to imagine folks not being happy with a purchase here. There are certainly more affordable options on Amazon and elsewhere, but I, for one, am very pleased with the performance and durability of the unit I have been using and abusing for years now. It still essentially looks brand new with solid zipper performance and the sort of light branding I appreciate. If you’re in the market for a new accessory wrangler or some kind of cable organizer bag, it might be worth considering Bellroy and its new Desk Caddy, especially for folks that often transition from a desktop to on-the-go setups.

