Amazon has Samsung’s 128GB PRO 160MB/s microSDXC and card reader at $21 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 128GB PRO Plus microSDXC memory card with the Reader for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched back in September at $40 before settling out at the $30 range in 2022. While it has been going for less as of late, today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked outside of a one-day drop back in April at $20. While we are tracking a solid offer at $17 on Samsung’s latest 128GB 130MB/s EVO Plus model, today’s deal is on the 160MB/s pro edition and is at the same price you would pay without the included USB-A card reader. It also features U3, Class10-rated read/write speeds as well as a 10-year warranty with Samsung’s six-proof protection against water, extreme temperature, drops, and more. Get a closer look at the lineup in our Tested with 9to5Toys review right here. Additional details below.

As we mentioned above, if you don’t need the fastest possible option, we are also still tracking a solid offer on Samsung’s latest 128GB EVO Plus microSD card that is now matching the Amazon all-time low. For some bulk-worthy pricing, dive into the latest PNY memory sale event at Amazon where you’ll find plenty of notable options starting from $16 to outfit several devices. All of the details you need on that are right here.

But if it’s the portable SSD storage that will suit your needs better, check out this ongoing price drop on SanDisk’s aluminum portable 1TB G-DRIVE. This model delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds to your at-home and on-the-go setups at $150 shipped, which is matching the Amazon all-time low. A full pricing breakdown and details on the feature set can be found in our previous deal coverage.

Samsung 128GB PRO Plus microSDXC features:

YOUR NEW GO-TO CARD: Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.

TAKE YOUR BURST SHOT: Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

ADD SPACE, KEEP IT ALL: Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

