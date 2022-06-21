Microsoft expands Game Pass to include Far Cry 5, TMNT, and launches 3-months for $1 again

June has been jam-packed with announcements for Microsoft from their huge Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, but the company isn’t done with new releases yet. Today, we got confirmation of more games coming to Game Pass today and as we start July in a few weeks. Ranging from FIFA 22 to Far Cry 5, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and more, there’s a lot to unpack here. Oh, and those who haven’t tried Game Pass before can once again get three months of the service for just $1.

Xbox Game Pass just keeps getting better

Every month Microsoft adds more titles to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and even cloud gaming. Sometimes it’s titles that aren’t quite as popular, and other times there’s AAA titles that many would love to play but just don’t want to buy. This is one of those months where we’re getting some pretty solid additions to the Game Pass library.

For starters, Far Cry 5 will be available on all of Microsoft’s platforms on July 1. Yep, whether you use an Xbox console, PC desktop, or even the cloud, you’ll be able to play Far Cry 5 through Game Pass starting in July. On top of that, June 23 (just two days away) marks the date that FIFA 22 launches on Game Pass through EA Play. Soccer fans will love diving into FIFA 22 with additional monthly reoccurring rewards like Ultimate Team Stadium Sets, seasonal XP boosts, and much more.

Something that’s available to play now is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on console, PC, and cloud. You’ll find this game brings the team back together with Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael in a side-scrolling “beat ‘em up” game that resembles the team’s 1987 design. It also pays homage to the classic TMNT games like Turtles in Time, making it a great game for both nostalgic and newcomers alike.

Also, like we mentioned above, those who have never tried Game Pass can now score three months of the service for just $1. Just keep in mind that you have to have never used Game Pass before to be eligible, though this can save up to $45 if you opt for Game Pass Ultimate as the subscription tier. Do keep in mind that the subscription will auto-renew at the end of three months at whatever the then-current rate is.

Additional games coming to Game Pass:

Shadowrun Trilogy (cloud and console) — today

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) — today

Omori (cloud, console, PC) — today

Naraka: Bladepoint (cloud, console, PC) — June 23

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been a fan of Xbox Game Pass for quite some time, and I really do believe it has a fantastic value in gaming. With the additions coming both today and throughout the month into July, it’s only becoming a better value. TMNT used to be one of my favorite series as a kid, so seeing a retro-inspired game like Shredder’s Revenge added to Game Pass makes me so happy. Plus, FIFA 22 is a big deal to have on the service, as is Far Cry 5.

Are you a fan of Microsoft’s game subscription service? Why or why not? Sound off in the comments below.

