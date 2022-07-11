Nintendo Hot Wheels Prime Day: Mario Kart track and die-cast cars from $12 (Up to 50% off)

Now joining our Prime Day 2022 Nintendo LEGO kit and AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit deals, Amazon is offering some notable price drops on the official Mushroom Kingdom Hot Wheels sets. First up, we have the Mario Kart Circuit Track Set for $51.09 shipped. Regularly $73 or more, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon only once before today and a notable time to land one for the collection or the miniature Mario fans in your house. Alongside the included mini die-cast Yoshi and Mario karts, which are collectible all on their own, it also ships with lap-counting flags, a booster, green shell obstacles to take out your opponent in true Mario Kart fashion, and more. You can also amp up the “challenges by reconfiguring the track and connecting“ some of the add-on pieces that are also on sale down below.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Prime Day deals:

As we mentioned above, just about all of the official Nintendo LEGO building kits are now seeing deep deals. All of the details you need on those are in our master Prime Day LEGO deal hub, just be sure to also check out the 2,800-piece brick-built Bowser launching this fall while you’re at it. Then head over to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for everything else already on sale ahead of tonight’s official start time.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track Set features:

Kids will get revved up with the Mario Kart Circuit Track sets for awesome Hot Wheels fun!

Great gift idea for younger kids that aspire to play the Mario Kart games.

The Mario Kart Circuit Track Set includes a Yoshi die-cast kart and a Mario die-cast kart.

Kids ages 3 and older can race friends just like in the video game with their favorite characters to overcome challenges.

Hours of fun recreating stunts and competing to be the fastest racer on the track!

