NZXT N7 B550 motherboard sees first sale at $220 for Prime Day plus mouse, keyboard, more

NZXT’s Prime Day deals are officially live at Amazon, headlined by the N7 B550 AMD Motherboard for $219.99 shipped. Down from $250, this marks the first discount that we’ve seen on either color and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to support AMD’s latest Zen 3 architecture, this motherboard has full compatibility with PCIe Gen 4.0 as well as DDR4 to power your desktop. I use this motherboard to run my Ryzen 5 3600 with a GTX 1080 for 3D modeling and machining and it works fantastically. The built-in Wi-Fi 6 network card makes it easy to connect to a network without wiring it in and you’ll also find plenty of I/O with a mixture of USB-A and C ports. Plus, should you have a CPU with integrated graphics, there’s a native HDMI output on the motherboard. Dive into our hands-on coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional NZXT Prime Day deals.

NZXT Prime Day deals:

NZXT N7 B550 Motherboard features:

Designed around AMD’s B550 chipset, the N7 B550 delivers everything you need to build an incredible gaming PC. Features include built-in Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, integrated fan controller, front panel USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, RGB accesories supported across all manufacturers, and more. The motherboard cover perfectly matches the color and finish of your NZXT case, creating a visually seamless backdrop for your components.

