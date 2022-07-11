NZXT N7 B550 motherboard sees first sale at $220 for Prime Day plus mouse, keyboard, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsPrime Day 2022NZXT
NZXT Prime Day 2022 N7 B550 motherboard

NZXT’s Prime Day deals are officially live at Amazon, headlined by the N7 B550 AMD Motherboard for $219.99 shipped. Down from $250, this marks the first discount that we’ve seen on either color and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to support AMD’s latest Zen 3 architecture, this motherboard has full compatibility with PCIe Gen 4.0 as well as DDR4 to power your desktop. I use this motherboard to run my Ryzen 5 3600 with a GTX 1080 for 3D modeling and machining and it works fantastically. The built-in Wi-Fi 6 network card makes it easy to connect to a network without wiring it in and you’ll also find plenty of I/O with a mixture of USB-A and C ports. Plus, should you have a CPU with integrated graphics, there’s a native HDMI output on the motherboard. Dive into our hands-on coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional NZXT Prime Day deals.

NZXT Prime Day deals:

Once your system is fully kitted with NZXT’s latest and greatest gear at all-time lows, you’ll want to swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on desk upgrades. From new all-time lows on both AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards, including the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3090 Ti, we’re also seeing a slew of discounts on CORSAIR, Elgato, and SteelSeries peripherals. Once you check all of those out, be sure to give our Prime Day 2022 hub a look for the many other ways you can save this year. And don’t forget to follow 9to5Toys on Twitter to stay up-to-date on the latest discounts we come across throughout all of Amazon’s mid-year shopping holiday.

NZXT N7 B550 Motherboard features:

Designed around AMD’s B550 chipset, the N7 B550 delivers everything you need to build an incredible gaming PC. Features include built-in Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, integrated fan controller, front panel USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, RGB accesories supported across all manufacturers, and more. The motherboard cover perfectly matches the color and finish of your NZXT case, creating a visually seamless backdrop for your components.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Prime Day 2022 NZXT

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor reaches new ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart+ Weekend Sale, rare Sonos ref...
Dell takes on iPad Pro with XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS Folio...
NZXT Signal capture cards review: HD60 and 4K30 give so...
CORSAIR’s keyboards, mice, desktops, and more are...
Start your 3D printing adventure with ELEGOO’s Ne...
Amazon Prime Day brings new lows on gaming monitors in ...
eufy’s flagship RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum an...
Load more...
Show More Comments