Samsung’s Android/Nintendo Switch-ready EVO 128GB microSD card hits new low at $13.50

Alongside the all-time low we spotted on the always-on Endurance camera model we spotted, Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC memory card for $13.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched at the tail end of last year at $20 before dropping into the $16.50 range for most of 2022 and now to today’s new Amazon all-time low. Designed to deliver up to 130MB/s of file transfer speeds for drone setups, Android handsets, Nintendo Switch, and more, this is part of the brand’s latest speed and general-use focused lineup. The modern U3, class 10-rated transfer speeds and A2 app loading are joined by Samsung’s six-proof protection against magnets, drops, X-rays, extreme temperature, water, and more. The 10-year warranty is a nice touch as well. More details below and in our hands-on review

Drop down to the 64GB model at $12 Prime shipped if you’re looking spend even less. But at just $1.50 more, today’s Amazon all-time low might be worth splurging a bit for at double the storage capacity. 

After you scope out the lowest price ever on Samsung’s latest model T7 Shield portable SSD, head over to Amazon’s latest memory sale. You’ll find even more of the brand’s microSD cards and SSD storage starting from just over $13 Prime shipped and featuring new all-time lows on its touch-enabled SSD models. Amazon’s WD storage sale is worth a closer look from $45 as well as our growing Prime Day 2022 deal hub.

Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC features:

  • ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed.
  • FAST AND SMOOTH: Superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, and UHS-I Interface.
  • EXPAND AND STORE BIG: The EVO Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.
  • YOU’RE FULLY PROTECTED: EVO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wears out protection. Backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

