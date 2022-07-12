Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals are live! Save up to 60% off Samsonite, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage. If you have travel plans this year, the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage is a great option. This two-piece set is currently marked down to $196 shipped and regularly is priced at up to $370. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This luggage has spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. It also has TSA locks to give you peace of mind and a large interior to hold all of your essentials. Better yet, the hard-side case also keeps your belongings safe and is easy to wipe clean. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to stay tuned to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for all of the most notable price drops.

Our top picks include:

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage features:

20 inch Carry On (meets carry on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24 inch Spinner (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bag for longer trips)

TSA LOCKS act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling

HANDSOME SLIDER in square full-capacity design featuring 10 oversized zipper and interior divider with organization pockets

FOUR, MULTI-DIRECTIONAL SPINNER WHEELS for effortless mobility, re-engineered lightweight

