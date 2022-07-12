Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker reaches new low at $229 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $229 shipped. Normally going for $329, this solid $100 discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the second notable price drop we’ve tracked. The new SoundLink Revolve+ II comes in the same portable form-factor as the previous version with improved 17-hour battery life and a 360-degree room-filling audio array. Bluetooth and NFC pairing round out this package with a built-in microphone for talking with friends or a voice assistant. It’s even IP55 water and dust resistant rated so it can safely provide music to your summer pool parties. Head below for more.

While the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ speaker comes with a fabric carrying handle, you may want a better method of transportation that will keep your speaker safe. In that case, be sure to check out the LTGEM Travel Protective Case for Bose SoundLink Revolve+ at $27. By spending a little bit of your savings, you’ll get a hard EVA travel case that is semi-waterproof, shockproof, and durable with an external hand strap for better portability. The interior will cradle the speaker and its AC adapter and USB cable so you can be prepared at a moment’s notice.

Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event is in full swing and right now we’ve tracking plenty of deals you’ll be interested in, such as the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $228. This new all-time low price gets you over-ear headphones with flagship features like active noise cancellation, two device connectivity, 30 hours of battery life, and more. Then stop by our main Prime Day hub for checking out all the deals we’ve rounded up in one spot.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

The SoundLink Revolve+ II is engineered to deliver true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. Place it in the center of the room to give everyone the same experience. Or set it near a wall and sound will radiate and reflect around the room, immersing you in that same feeling you felt at your favorite show. The tapered cylindrical shape and flexible fabric handle make this Bluetooth speaker easy to grab and go. Its durable aluminum body provides worry-free protection, and its water- and dust-resistant design (IP55 rating) lets you keep the party going, even if it gets splashed by the pool.

