Sony XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds hit new lows from $198 (Save $80+)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $228 shipped in two styles. Normally selling for $348, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings while delivering a new all-time low that’s not only $52 under our previous mention, but also $20 under the lowest we’ve seen prior to today’s sale. While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Adorama is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $198 shipped in two styles. Down from $278, you’re looking at the best price of all-time at $80 off while beating our previous mention by $30. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

Alongside its more flagship-caliber offerings, the savings for Prime Day also carry over to Sony’s recently-released LinkBuds/S. Falling to much of the same all-time lows as either of the XM4 models above, these earbuds now start at $148 and are seeing the best discounts yet with $30 or more in savings attached.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

