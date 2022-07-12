Prime Day brings new low to Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT wireless mouse at $104.50, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a number of Logitech and other PC gaming peripherals on sale. Our top pick is the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse at $104.49 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $140 for this mouse and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Wirth the HERO 25,000 DPI sensor in play here, as well as an ultra-lightweight design at under 63g, this mouse is ready to handle anything you throw at it. Logitech leveraged its Lightspeed wireless technology to make it the brand’s “fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.” On top of that, there are large, “zero-additive” PTFE feet which allow it to glide easily on any surface. Take a look at our hands-on review to learn more about this mouse and then head below for additional deals.

More Logitech peripheral deals:

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse features:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance. Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse. Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

