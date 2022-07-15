Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ II USB-C Lightning cable 2-pack $25, more

Woot via Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Anker’s USB-C to Lightning MFi PowerLine+ II Cables for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $33, this is only the second notable price cut of the year and matches the 2022 low first set back in March at 24% off. Delivering a pair of popular Lightning cables into your everyday carry or charging setup, each of these Anker Powerline+ II cords will allow you to take advantage of GaN charging speeds thanks to terminating in a USB-C adapter. Each cable also comes covered in a rugged braided nylon exterior for some added ability to stand up to wear and tear.

Withstand any twist, tug, and tangle with premium braided nylon fiber. And PowerLine+ II’s elite internal components are built to last year after year, charge after charge. MFi certification means total peace of mind because PowerLine+ II is completely Apple authorized. Designed to work flawlessly with iPhone, iPad, iPod or any device with a Lightning port. Proven in a laboratory environment to last 30 times longer than normal cables. Works flawlessly with the USB-C Power Delivery high-speed charging protocol. We’re so confident in PowerLine+ II, we are offering a hassle-free replacement for all quality issues. Not for half a year, not for 18 months, but for an entire lifetime. It’s the only cable you will ever need to buy.

