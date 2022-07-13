Pad & Quill gets in on Prime Day: Huge 58% deals on leather MagSafe iPhone cases from $37

Pad & Quill is getting in on the Prime festivities with some of the best deals of the year on its leather iPhone 12/13 cases and more. Alongside prices marked down by as much as 50% off in combination a special promo code, you’re looking at a savings of up to 58% off its leather folio-style and wallet iPhone 13 cases right now. Prices start from just over $37 and you can get even more details down below.

One standout from Pad & Quill’s Prime Day-adjacent sale event is the LeatherSafe Luxury Book for iPhone 13 Max Pro that will drop to $42.03 shipped when you apply code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $100, this is nearly 58% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. The full-grain leather folio-style iPhone 13 case features a real cherry hardwood back with a cut out to support MagSafe charging and a series of wallet slots for cards and cash. The quick-access viewing space for a business card or ID is complemented by UV-resistant, nylon stitching and a discreet signature from the artisan that made your case.

The Pad & Quill deals don’t stop there though. We are also tracking even deeper deals on its “Seconds” gear (all sales are final) as well as its linen journals, iPad cases, and more. Just be sure to use the code above to land the lowest possible price.

More Prime Day iPhone accessory deals:

LeatherSafe Luxury Book features:

This leather case design is made with the same leathers we use in our leather bags. We then crafted a more compact book-style case that holds 5-7 credit cards, includes a hidden cash pocket, and allows access to all ports. The LeatherSafe™ Luxury Book is wrapped up with a durable moleskin style elastic strap for safekeeping. One small note, look inside the cash pocket. Those small initials are from the artisan who made that case for you!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!