Smartphone Accessories: ESR 7.5W MagSafe Kickstand Power Bank $45, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its all-new HaloLock Mini Kickstand MagSafe Power Bank for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, this is the very first discount since launching last week and amounts to $5 in savings. This MagSafe-compatible power bank sports a 5,000mAh internal battery that can juice up your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset with 7.5W speeds. The built-in magnets allow it to snap right onto the back of your handset, and there’s also an integrated kickstand which can help prop up your device while it charges.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker starts the week with latest iPhone and Android accessory sale from $17
- 3-Outlet Power Strip with 22W USB-C: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker Gold Box, time to upgrade your portable sound from $21
- PSO 50000mAh Solar Power Bank: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Razer Kishi Controller for iPhone improves COD: Mobile and Apple Arcade gaming at $55
- Pirtras IPX7 Mini Speaker: $14 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Belkin’s smart AirPlay 2 Alexa home speaker with Qi charging pad drops to $90
- 6-Foot MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- ESR HaloLock MagSafe Ring: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini silicone MagSafe cases start at $28 (Reg. $49)
- LISEN Cup Holder Phone Mount: $21 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- EGV iPhone 13 Screen Protector 3-pack: $7 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- Fitbit Versa 3 sees $69 summer discount to Amazon low of $161.50, more
- Baseus 65W 20000mAh Power Bank: $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- OtterBox’s regularly $50 MagSafe 3K Power Bank just dropped to $28 at Amazon
- SUPERONE Gooseneck MagSafe Phone Mount: $28 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
Magnets align phone with charger to ensure that MagSafe-style wireless charging automatically begins as soon as you attach the power bank. Adjustable built-in kickstand transforms your power bank into a stand for video watching or FaceTime on the go. Conveniently located USB-C port and pass-through charging let you simultaneously charge your phone and the power bank.
Powerful magnets with 1,000 g of holding force ensure the power bank stays securely locked on to your phone. Power button turns off wireless charging so you can keep using the stand while saving your charge for later.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!