Smartphone Accessories: ESR 7.5W MagSafe Kickstand Power Bank $45, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its all-new HaloLock Mini Kickstand MagSafe Power Bank for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, this is the very first discount since launching last week and amounts to $5 in savings. This MagSafe-compatible power bank sports a 5,000mAh internal battery that can juice up your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset with 7.5W speeds. The built-in magnets allow it to snap right onto the back of your handset, and there’s also an integrated kickstand which can help prop up your device while it charges.

Magnets align phone with charger to ensure that MagSafe-style wireless charging automatically begins as soon as you attach the power bank. Adjustable built-in kickstand transforms your power bank into a stand for video watching or FaceTime on the go. Conveniently located USB-C port and pass-through charging let you simultaneously charge your phone and the power bank. Powerful magnets with 1,000 g of holding force ensure the power bank stays securely locked on to your phone. Power button turns off wireless charging so you can keep using the stand while saving your charge for later.

