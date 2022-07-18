Belkin’s smart AirPlay 2 Alexa home speaker with Qi charging pad drops to $90 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this model more recently has been selling for $130 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention with as much as $110 in savings. Belkin’s smart combo speaker features intelligent Alexa-enabled virtual assistant access alongside Devialet-powered acoustics with vibration-cancelling. On top of the all-in-one intelligent audio hub setup here, Belkin has added AirPlay 2 streaming as well as an onboard Qi wireless charging pad that delivers as much 10W of power to Android devices (7.5W to iPhone). More details below.

While not quite as feature-rich overall, Amazon’s Echo smart speakers, like the Echo Dot 4th Gen, are notable alternatives. They deliver direct access to Alexa much the same and everything that comes with it as well as Bluetooth audio streaming and more with the 4th Gen model coming in at just $40 shipped.

Alongside a host of portable JBL Bluetooth speakers still on sale at Amazon from $30 shipped, this morning also saw a notable price drop on the Google Nest Wifi Router system. This one not only accommodates your wireless internet access, but also hides Google Assistant smart speakers on each of the nodes. Get a closer look at its capabilities and today’s sale price in this morning’s coverage right here. Then swing by our dedicated Google hub for even more deals.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker features:

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Acoustics by Devialet: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device

Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance

“Push-Push” dual woofer design by Devialet cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience

Use Alexa to play music and more – just by using your voice

