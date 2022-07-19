Save $156 on ELEGOO’s large Saturn Resin 3D Printer at new low price of $344

The official ELEGOO storefront on Amazon is offering its Saturn MSLA 3D Printer for $343.89 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. With the list price of $500, this 31% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $36. The resin 3D printer has a 4K monochrome LCD and a total build volume of 192x120x200mm to print all your favorite models. A total of 54 UV LEDs are used in a matrix pattern below the LCD to cure each layer of the models with even exposure across the build plane. One feature of this printer is the ability to connect it to your local network over an Ethernet cable so you can send files to be printed without needing to use an external USB drive. Keep reading for more.

Another deal currently ongoing from the official ELEGOO storefront is on its Mercury X Washing and Curing Stations Bundle for $172, the second-lowest price we’ve seen. Post-processing is the second half of resin printing and the biggest barrier to entry, but ELEGOO made these stations to assist in saving makers and hobbyists time. The washing station uses a 7.5-liter container that can be filled with alcohol to was big prints of uncured resin with the station having a built-in timer so you can know when your model is ready to move over to be cured. The curing station uses two light bars with 14 UV LEDs each plus four additional LED below to do the final cure of the resin with a turntable ensuring all sides are evenly exposed. The UV cover will keep you protected from excess rays while also allowing you to monitor the progress of the curing process.

If you’re more of an FDM 3D printing person, then you may be interested in ELEGOO’s latest 3D printer, the Neptune 3. There are a number of upgrades over the previous model with automatic RSG leveling to account for slight changes over the build plate and a handheld controller. You can learn more about this printer in our launch coverage here.

ELEGOO Saturn Resin 3D Printer features:

Saturn 3D printer comes with an 8.9inch 4K Monochrome LCD with an HD resolution of 3840 x 2400, reducing the layer printing time to 2s-3s, which is 60% faster than Mars Pro yet still delivers outstanding printing results.

Z-axis utilizes a double linear guide-way structure, which can achieve steadier motion and greatly enhanced moving accuracy. With the Ethernet port on the back, Saturn now supports file transfer through your local area network, which is very handy for fast printing.

Matrix light source consists of 54 UV LED lights with uniform light emission, ensuring superior print results and a more accurate printing size. The set screws on the build plate assure long-lasting leveling, no need for frequent calibration, and the sandblasted surface provides a much stronger adherence, especially when printing large 3D models.

