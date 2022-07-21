Android app deals of the day: Danganronpa 2 and V3, Home Workouts, Titan Quest, more

Today’s best Android app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. Alongside today’s Google Play software deals, we are also tracking a notable price drop on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Android tablet as well as an ongoing offer on the just-released ASUS Chromebook C425 you’ll want to check out if you haven’t already as well. As for the apps, our collection is headlined by titles like Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, Danganronpa V3:Killing Harmony, Home Workouts No Equipment Pro, Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse, Titan Quest, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at Thursday’s most notable Android app deals.

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are joining an ongoing price drop on the just-released ASUS Chromebook C425. First up, is the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet with a detachable keyboard that is now sitting at one of the best prices we have tracked thus far. Just be sure to also check out these deals on the latest 2TB IP65-rated USB-C 3.2 Samsung Shield Portable SSD, the Chromebook-ready OMOTON silver aluminum stand, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup as well.

The students of Hope’s Peak Academy arrive at a tropical resort destination known as Jabberwock Island, but they end up trapped as castaways due to the headmaster’s schemes. In exchange for escape from the island, the students are forced to play a killing game and find the killer through class trials. Play through high-speed and fast-paced class trials by gathering testimony and evidence during investigations and use them as ammunition to shoot down your opponent’s contradictory statements.

