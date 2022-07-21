Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Symmetry iPhone SE 3 Case $16 (Save 47%), more

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Symmetry iPhone SE 3 Case at $15.92. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30 (though you’ll pay $40 direct from OtterBox), today’s offer is one of the first since the iPhone SE 3 was revealed earlier this year and a new all-time low at $4 under our previous mention. OtterBox’s Symmetry series provides plenty of protection to your handset, and in this case Apple’s new iPhone SE 3. It features a dual-material construction that pairs a rubbery inner cover with harder outer shell. There’s also a raised lip around the front to keep your screen scratch-free when resting on a table. All that without adding too much bulk into the mix, either.

Protect your device with the slim and tough iPhone SE (3rd and 2nd gen) and iPhone 8/7 case. Nothing gets in the way when you’re on the go with a Commuter Series case. Sleek profile easily slips into pockets and purses. Soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts. Port covers also block out dust, dirt and pocket lint. Compatible with iPhone SE 3rd Gen, iPhone SE 2nd Gen, iPhone 8 & iPhone 7 (not compatible with Plus sized models). Thin, sleek, stylish, pocket-friendly design, with wraparound colors and graphics add seamless style. Dual-material construction absorbs shock and withstands drops, plus raised beveled edge keeps your touchscreen safe.

