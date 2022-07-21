Still rocking an iPhone 12? Score Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Sleeve at all-time low of $42

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Sleeve for $41.93 shipped in Deep Violet. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 67% off while marking the first notable discount in months. Designed to protect your entire iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, this sleeve is comprised of specially tanned and finished European leather which comes in a neat blue colorway. It has a cutout on the front for keeping tabs on the time while your handset is inside, and pairs with a lanyard-like attachment for some added security. MagSafe charging support rounds out the package. So if you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation handsets, this is a notable deal to lock-in for some extra case stylings. Head below for more.

If you’re still not invested in Apple’s new magnetic charging system, grabbing the official MagSafe Charger at $37 is always a good recommendation. There are plenty of savings to leverage from the lead offer, allowing you to lock-in the first-party accessory to complement the case above. Delivering a magnetic design that will snap onto the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, it provides up to 15W of power without having to plug in a cable.

Speaking of, today saw some notable discounts go live on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max handsets. The former of which will pair nicely with the Leather MagSafe Sleeve above, and is now on sale for $470.

Apple Leather MagSafe Sleeve features:

Enjoy the look and feel of your iPhone while still getting the protection you want with the iPhone Leather Sleeve with MagSafe. Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk. Inside, there’s a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go.

