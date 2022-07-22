Android app deals of the day: Sheltered, Worms 3, Rogue Hearts, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Friday’s best Android app deals to head into the weekend with have now been organized below courtesy of Google Play. Those software deals are joined by new price drops on the Wear OS-ready TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch and more from $160 shipped as well as Lenovo‘s Tab P11 Plus Android tablet and are headlined by titles like Sheltered, Worms 3, Rogue Hearts, Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord, Speedometer GPS Pro, The Escapists 2, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing price drops on the brand new ASUS Chromebook C425 and the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet with a detachable keyboard, this morning saw some sizable deals go live on the Wear OS-ready TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch and more from $160 shipped. Just be sure to scope out this weekend’s Anker power and Android accessory deals from $17 alongside everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Sheltered:

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future.

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

