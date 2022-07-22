Save up to 35% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $17

Following up all of its discounted smartphone essentials from earlier in the week, Anker is back via its official Amazon storefront to markdown a selection of its PowerExtend power strips and surge protectors. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This time around our favorite is the Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule at $55.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, this comes within $1 of the 2022 low and is the second-best price of the year. Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review, but then head below for more from $17.

Anker power strip discounts:

For all of the week’s other best iPhone accessories, go have a look at Anker’s latest Amazon storefront sale. Delivering notable discounts across a collection of its in-house offering, pricing starts at $17 on everything from the newest portable power banks to USB-C chargers and more.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule features:

A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger. With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

