Yale Assure Lock SL brings Siri and HomeKit control to the front door at $229.50 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $229.51 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings while marking the best price of the year. We did see it go for a little less last holiday season, but this is one of the best prices to date overall. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock SL features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a touchscreen design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the built-in touchscreen number pad, going with the even more affordable Level Bolt Smart Lock is a great alternative. Not only will it let you save some money with a $193 price tag, but the invisible design means that everything is hidden right inside of your door. It’ll work with HomeKit just the same as the lead deal, alongside offering smartphone control and more.

This week has also seen a collection of other notable discounts go live for outfitting your HomeKit setup in our smart home guide. Including everything from sensors for setting automations for AC controllers and lights, you’ll find a selection of notable price cuts up for grabs right here.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

