Nintendo-style 8Bitdo Pro USB Gamepad for Switch, Windows, and Raspberry Pi drops to $24

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Sn30 Pro USB Wired Gamepad $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is within cents of our previous mention, 20% in savings, and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. The beloved third-party controller brand delivers its Sn30 controller with compatibility for Switch, Windows, and Raspberry Pi devices. The SNES-style controller features a pair of joysticks, shoulder triggers, a D-pad, four face buttons, customizable turbo functionality on Windows setups, and a built-in vibration experience. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the Nintendo-style design 8Bitdo brings to the game room, consider the PowerA Wired Controller. You also won’t get the multi-platform support here, but if it’s an affordable extra Switch controller you’re after, you can land this one for $17 Prime shipped via Amazon right now.

We also have some notable deals live today for upgrading your PC battlestation including, not not limited to, Elgato's 32-key Stream Deck XL at one of the best prices of the year.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro USB Wired Gamepad features:

We set out to design a fully featured wired retro controller to play 30 years of video games. With inspiration from the classics. Designed with the utmost attention to detail. We paid extra attention to the most critical characteristics like the d-pad, to make sure it feels exactly like you remember it.

