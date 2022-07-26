Android app deals of the day: Tides of Time, Klocki, Vengeance RPG, and more

Justin Kahn -
It is now time to collect Tuesday’s best Android app deals that are now joining a notable price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite as well as the Google Assitant-laden Jabra Elite 7 Pro/ANC earbuds and even more right here. Today’s lineup of software discounts feature deals on Tides of Time, Klocki, Vengeance RPG, Notes, Toby: The Secret Mine, and more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a solid price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Just be sure to scope out this offer on the Google Assitant-laden Jabra Elite 7 Pro/ANC earbuds alongside Hisense’s A4 series 1080p Android TVs, a return to the Amazon low on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Portable SSD, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More on Tides of Time:

Tides of Time is a card drafting game for two players that takes place over three rounds. On your turn, choose one card from those in your hand, then pass your hand to your opponent. Each card is one of five suits and a scoring objective. Once all cards have been taken, players calculate their scores based on the cards drafted. Between rounds, you will choose one card to keep for future rounds, and one card to remove from the game. After three rounds the player with the most points wins!

