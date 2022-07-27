PDP’s Mario edition Switch Commuter Case back at holiday pricing, now $24 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Mario Edition PDP Nintendo Switch Commuter Case for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a solid 20% price drop, matching our Mario Day 2022 deal, and the lowest price we can find. It is also within a few bucks of the one-time Amazon low. Delivering a vibrant red and blue Mario-inspired design alongside a rendering of the Mushroom Kingdom hero himself, this is a semi-hardshell case that allows you to carry your Switch setup in style. Designed to protect your console against bumps, drops, and scratches, it also contains storage for up to 14 game cards, a quick grip carrying handle, additional storage pockets for organization, and velcro retention straps to keep accessories in place. You can carry two sets of Joy-Con, a Pro controller, all of those games, your console, and more in there at once. More details below.

While you’ll also find the Zelda Breath of the Wild version of the case above marked down to $24 right now, there are more affordable options out there. This Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case comes in at $15 Prime shipped and features much of the same protective design just with less game card storage inside.

Then dive into some of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Mario Edition PDP Nintendo Switch Commuter Case features:

Official Licensed by Nintendo for Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. Official Red & Blue featuring Mario. Matches Mario Family Faceoff Controller, Mario Rock Candy Controller, and LVL40 Red and Blue Joycon Headset.

PROTECTION ON-THE-GO: High-quality, semi-hard shell construction to prevent drops, breaks and scratches of your console around the house, to school, or when traveling.

FANTASTIC STORAGE: Holds up to 14 game cards with a front zipper compartment for large storage. Features a quick grip carrying handle for Strong, comfortable and secure storage for kids and adults. No worries packing when leaving on vacation or trips.

SWITCH ACCESSORY PROTECTION: Separate high-quality storage pockets and Velcro retention straps to keep accessories in place

