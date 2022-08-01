Govee’s RGBIC Wi-Fi Smart LED TV Backlight falls 34% to $39.50, more from $8 (Up to 50% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 9.8-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi Smart LED TV Backlight for $39.59 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and with the code GOVEE61B2K at checkout. Down from $60, this marks 34% off and is also among the best prices that we’ve tracked. Designed to go on TVs ranging from 48- to 55-inches on all four sides and 65- to 75-inches on three sides, this strip is perfect for adding ambiance and illumination to your home theater. The strip itself ties into Alexa and Assistant so you can control it with voice commands and it features dynamic RGBIC technology which lets it display multiple colors at a single time. On top of that, you can also tie this into other smart home programs like automations to automatically turn on and off with various triggers. Keep reading for more.

Govee via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its PIR Motion-sensing Dusk to Dawn 1,200-lumen LED Outdoor Light Bulbs for $7.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. That’s a 50% discount from its regular going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for these bulbs, making them just $4 each. As the perfect upgrade for your outdoor space, you’ll find that these lights turn on at dusk and off at dawn automatically. Plus, to save even more electricity, the built-in motion sensor only turns the light on when it sees movement, meaning it won’t just stay on all night for no reason.

Don’t forget that Sony’s latest 2022 65-inch 120Hz 4K Google TV is on sale for $1,198 right now which is $400 off. It’ll pair perfectly with today’s lead deal and you’ll find this sale also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this TV, making now a great time to pick it up.

Govee RGBIC Wi-Fi Smart LED TV Backlight features:

Our TV LED backlight is made from neon casing with a triangular slope, making it easier to create a brighter and wider area. With 180 LED lamp beads, you can have softer lighting effects project from your tv light behind. (Note: Cannot sync with tv) Easy to install the Neon TV lights with mounting clips. The TV backlights can cover 4 sides of 48-55 inch TVs and 3 sides of 65-75 inch TVs and are recommended for TVs with flat backs (irregular back shapes will affect the installation).

