New Amazon low hits Seagate’s PC/PS5-ready 7,300MB/s FireCuda 500GB SSD at $95

Amazon is now offering Seagate FireCuda 530 500GB Gen4 ×4 NVMe Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $170, it more recently has sold for closer to $140 and is now carrying a new Amazon all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. This model is one of the faster options on the market at 7,300MB/s with compatibility for your PC battlestation as well as PS5 – be sure to check out our recent PlayStation 5 SSD tutorial while you’re at it. This Gen4 NVMe solution features “transfer speeds up to 2x faster than PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe SSDs,” according to Seagate with a custom built low-profile heatsink designed to “help minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance.” More details below.

Today’s featured deal is even less expensive than the same model without the heatsink, further highlighting the value above. However, if you don’t need that kind of performance, consider the Samsung 980 500GB PCle 3.0×4 NVMe M.2 2280 model. It sells for $70 shipped on Amazon where it is among the more popular options available with up to 3,500MB/s speeds and the brand’s “cutting edge thermal control algorithm.”

Head over to our PC gaming deal hub for even more notable battlestation upgrades including this offer on the HyperX Cloud Orbit S gaming headset that is within cents of the Amazon all-time low. On the PS5 side of things, we just got a look at the first official PlayStation iPhone controller from Backbone as well as some new details on PS VR2 and the FREE August PlayStation Plus games, not to mention the ongoing Massive annual Summer Sale.

Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD features:

Speed reigns—Seagate’s FireCuda 530 dominates the SSD lineup, delivering pure performance, absolute power, the most advanced components, and unrivaled endurance

Exhilarating performance up to 7300MB/s—harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 speeds to dominate next-generation games and apps

Our fastest FireCuda SSD ever built for the ultimate in sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation—with transfer speeds up to 2x faster than PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe SSDs and 12x faster than SATA SSDs

