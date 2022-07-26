Sony delivers new details on upcoming PS VR2 See-through mode, live streaming, more today

Sony is ramping up for the launch of its latest-generation PS VR2 platform and has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog with some new details. After catching our first glimpse of the PlayStation VR2 headset back in February, Sony is now detailing some of the interesting user experience features with some new details on see-through mode, live-stream broadcasting options, custom play areas, and more. Head below for the latest on PS VR2.

New PS VR 2 details out today

After getting some new details back in May followed by a State of Play showcase almost entirely dedicated to showing off what will presumably be some of the launch titles, Sony is ready to dish out more details on the PS VR2 user experience today.

PS VR2 See-Through mode

Leveraging the PS VR2 headset’s front-mounted cameras, players will be able to see their real-world surroundings without having to remove the headset. This means gamers can press the function button on the headset or use the on-screen Control Center Card to switch back and forth between viewing immediate surroundings or the content on PS VR2:

With PS VR2, you can see your surroundings while wearing the headset with our new see-through feature. It comes in handy when you want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are in your room without taking the headset off. The see-through view is just for viewing only, so there’s no recording option.

PS VR2 live-streaming broadcasts

While there’s nothing overly novel on this front, there appears to be a direct connection between the VR2 system and PS5 HD Camera. Sony says that by connecting a PS5 HD Camera to the console, you can “film yourself while playing” for your stream (as seen above). “It’s a great way to show your movements and reactions during a boss battle and share your reactions with your fellow gamers as it happens!“

Custom play areas and PS VR2 cinematic mode

Players will be able to customize and effectively create a play area by way of the headset’s camera and PS VR2 Sense controllers so the system works better with your particular playing environment. All of these settings are remembered and recalled for each play session unless you move locations. This enables the system to deliver a warning that you are closely approaching the play area boundary:

The play area for PS VR2 can be customized by using the PS VR2 Sense controllers and the embedded cameras. The cameras will allow you to scan the room, while the PS VR2 Sense controllers allow you to expand and further customize the play area to fit your play style and room environment.

And lastly, Sony is detailing VR Mode and Cinematic Mode. The first of which allows players to view VR game content via a 360 view in a virtual environment with a 4,000 x 2,040 HDR video format (2,000 x 2,040 per eye) and 90Hz/120Hz frame rate.

Cinematic Mode, on the other hand, is how players will view the PS5 system, UI, and all other non-VR game and media content via what Sony refers to as a virtual cinema screen. “Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1,920×1,080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate.”

Sony says it will “share more information soon, including launch date and additional games coming to the platform.” It also mentions that game developers will “begin to access the latest user experience for PS VR2 in a new system software release coming soon” as part of the ongoing development phase.

