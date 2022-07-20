Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale goes live with thousands of digital game deals from $2

The massive PlayStation Summer Sale is now live! While we did see a sizable digital event go live ahead of the big June gaming showcases, the proper PSN PlayStation Summer Sale is now in full swing. As per usual, this annual event delivers a gigantic collection of top-tier digital PS4 and PlayStation 5 games, both new and old, to build up your digital game library at a major discount. Head below the fold for more details and a closer look at the 2022 PlayStation Summer Sale.

PlayStation Summer Sale now live

Much like year’s past, Sony has now launched a massive PlayStation Summer Sale with thousands of discounted digital games and DLC packs including blockbuster hits and darling indie titles. Sony snuck onto the official PlayStation Blog last night to reveal the sale before everything went live this morning on PSN.

The Summer Sale promotion comes to PlayStation Store on July 20. For a limited time*, enjoy the very best of PlayStation Store for less, as games – from blockbusters to indies – add-ons and more are discounted.

While there is already a seemingly endless number of titles on sale, from 2018’s God of War to catch you up before God of War Ragnarök releases in November (pre-orders now live) and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland to UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection, Resident Evil Triple Pack, GTA V, and about 78 pages more. Sony also says the PlayStation Summer Sale will run through to and see an influx of new deals hit on August 3, 2022. It’s hard to say for sure at this point, but you can likely expect some deals that are live right now to leave the sale in early August before the new price drops enter. So jump in now while you can.

Check out the full list of titles included in the promotion below, then head to PlayStation Store to find out your regional discount. And make sure to check back on Wednesday, August 3, as new titles are added to the promotion.

Outside of the PlayStation Summer Sale and in case you missed, Sony unveiled a notable new FREE rewards program known as PlayStation Stars loaded with the chance to score PSN credit collectibles, and more last week. Plus, you’ll want to browse through more from the world of PlayStation below:

