Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: NEOGEO METAL SLUG 5, Fury Unleashed, more

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best iOS app deals and Mac software price drops. Today’s collection joins deals on Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad as well as this morning’s up to $119 discounts on Apple Watch Series 7 and everything in our dedicated hub. As for the apps, headliner offers include titles like NEOGEO’s METAL SLUG 5 and BIG TOURNAMENT GOLF as well as Fury Unleashed, SkySafari 6 Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monster Zombie Hunter 3D Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Last Fighter Samurai Girl Game: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: METAL SLUG 5: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fury Unleashed: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: BIG TOURNAMENT GOLF: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Note Yourself – Remind Self: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s best game deals: 1-2-Switch party game $35, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Stardust.: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: GPS Bike Ride Tracker by Vima: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lime.: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Ravenscroft 275 Piano: $18 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CalPrint for iPhone: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PrintCentral Pro for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Road Trip Planner: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Sequence Diagram: $12 (Reg. $17)

Mac: In Your Face: FREE (Reg. $6)

More on Metal Slug 5:

The ACA NEOGEO series is a popular series that downloads and distributes the masterpieces released in “NEOGEO” on the latest game platform developed by Hamster Corporation, and has recorded a cumulative total of over 4 million DL. In this work, in addition to display settings, game settings, button settings, online rankings, etc., we have added a quick save/load function and a virtual pad customization function to support comfortable play with the app. Please take this opportunity to enjoy the masterpieces that are still supported.

