Today’s best game deals: 1-2-Switch party game $35, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside Nintendo Switch OLED seeing rare discounts to $325 (2022 low) for today only, Amazon is now offering digital copies of 1-2-Switch for $34.99. Regularly $50, this is a solid 30% price drop, only the third time we have seen it go on sale via Amazon, and the lowest price we can find. With everything from “wild-west duels, cow-milking competitions, and a copycat dance-off,” this is a notable party game addition to your Switch library. It features a “new play style in which players look at each other-not the screen” and is now matched on the eShop as part of Nintendo’s latest digital multiplayer sale. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

