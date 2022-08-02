Today’s best game deals: 1-2-Switch party game $35, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside Nintendo Switch OLED seeing rare discounts to $325 (2022 low) for today only, Amazon is now offering digital copies of 1-2-Switch for $34.99. Regularly $50, this is a solid 30% price drop, only the third time we have seen it go on sale via Amazon, and the lowest price we can find. With everything from “wild-west duels, cow-milking competitions, and a copycat dance-off,” this is a notable party game addition to your Switch library. It features a “new play style in which players look at each other-not the screen” and is now matched on the eShop as part of Nintendo’s latest digital multiplayer sale. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now
***Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game
***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60, all-time low)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- And Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Shinobi Xbox $2 (Reg. $5)
- Alan Wake Remastered Xbox $18 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Latest digital Xbox game sale up to 60% off
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $10
- Mario Party, Just Dance, Monster Hunter titles, more
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $51 (Reg. $60)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $30 (Reg. $50)
- Namco PAC-MAN Musem Arcade Switch $20 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Back 4 Blood from $11 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $15 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $13.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tribes of Midgard: Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Dread GameStop pre-owned $39 (Orig. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Original $8 (Reg. $16)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PSN $15 (Reg. $50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $48 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
