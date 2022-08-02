Today’s best game deals: 1-2-Switch party game $35, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside Nintendo Switch OLED seeing rare discounts to $325 (2022 low) for today only, Amazon is now offering digital copies of 1-2-Switch for $34.99. Regularly $50, this is a solid 30% price drop, only the third time we have seen it go on sale via Amazon, and the lowest price we can find. With everything from “wild-west duels, cow-milking competitions, and a copycat dance-off,” this is a notable party game addition to your Switch library. It features a “new play style in which players look at each other-not the screen” and is now matched on the eShop as part of Nintendo’s latest digital multiplayer sale. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now

***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!