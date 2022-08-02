Samsung’s latest portable smart projector, The Freestyle, returns to the all-time low of $798

Amazon is now offering the Samsung The Freestyle 1080p HDR Smart Portable Projector for $797.99 shipped. Normally going for $898, this solid $100 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. If you’ve wanted to play games or watch your favorite movies on the big screen while also on the go, the Freestyle projector is the one for the job. Once you find the angle you want, it’ll automatically adjust the image for the perfect picture with auto leveling, focus, and keystone technology built-in. You can either plug in with an HDMI source or stream with Wi-Fi depending on what’s required for your application. The projected screen can be anywhere between 30 and 100 inches in size with support for external batteries so you can use the projector anywhere. On top of that, at home, it supports Bixby, Alexa, and Assistant for voice control, making it quite versatile. Keep reading for more.

If you wanted to save some cash, you could instead go with the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro for $500 after clipping the on-page coupon. This projector packs a built-in battery and similar smart functionality to the Samsung option above. It does lack the automatic adjustments needed to get the perfect image but it is easy enough to dial in those settings for yourself. Either option here is a great way to step up your movie-watching experience.

If you’re already set up with your home theater but want to upgrade the sound system, you could pick up the Polk Dolby Atmos Home Speaker Bundle at its new Amazon low price of $730. This bundle will net you seven total speakers which include two bookshelf, two towers, two height upward-firing height channels, and a single center channel.

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Smart Projector features:

Take the big screen experience to go with The Freestyle. This smart theater-to-go moves to where the action is. Just point and play on the wall, ceiling or even your table. The Freestyle automatically sets up your best picture experience, adjusting focus, keystone and leveling—at the image size you want. You’ll be set to stream your shows using the Smart TV capabilities, check your social feed, play games, and hear it all in rich 360 sound. Gather your friends, your content is going places. Watch in Full High Definition with The Freestyle, 2x sharper than other personal projectors with HD. With approximately 8.3 million pixels and 1080X1920 resolution, you can sit up closer than with HD, making everything larger, crisper and clearer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!