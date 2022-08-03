Beyerdynamic headphones and gaming headsets up to $90 off with prices from $61

Beyerdynamic is offering some deep deals on its B-stock headphones and audio gear with full 2-year warranties attached (more details on this below). One standout offer is on the Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Over-Ear Closed Studio Headphones for $89 shipped. Regularly $179 new and usually fetching closer to $149 at Amazon, this is a deep deal on a particularly solid pair of content creator/home studio headphones. Today’s offer is easily one of the best prices we have tracked. I use them everyday and am a big fan of both the sound quality (especially in critical listening scenarios) and the comfortable plushy ear cups on the German-engineered cans. This is the 80-ohm set that delivers a good all around performance without the need of any kind of DAC or headphone amp as well. Head below for more details on the B-stock Beyerdynamic gear and more deals.

The Beyerdynamic deals certainly don’t stop there right now. The official site is delivering deep price drops, much like the one featured above, on a range of its even higher-end headphones both for content creation purposes and gaming. The deals start from $61 shipped and include the same warranty and guarantee as the model above, of which you’ll the details for below:

For a complete rundown of what Beyerdynamic refers to as “B-stock” – it is essentially gear from “returned goods or exhibits at trade shows” with full 2-year warranties – head over to this landing page.

In order for a product from a return shipment to become refurbished B-Stock, it must go through several steps and must meet certain requirements. In this way, we guarantee that the products meet our high quality standards. After successfully being evaluated and classified as potential B-Stock, the preparation process begins.

Beyerdynamic DT 770/880/990 PRO headphone features:

For decades now, professional users all around the world have placed their trust in our classic range: DT 770/880/990 PRO. These benchmark-setting studio headphones, available in three different models, boast extremely detailed resolution and very transparent sound. The DT 770 PRO headphones is the range’s closed-back model and offers maximum flexibility and detailed sound that you can rely on. The headphones are designed for critical music and sound monitoring, providing a perfectly neutral listening environment with exceptional isolation and top-notch impulse response.

