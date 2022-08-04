Android app deals of the day: Adventures of Mana, Final Fantasy titles, Chrono Trigger, more

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure to also dive into the very first cash discount on Google’s just-released Pixel 6a and this all-time low on the OnePlus 10 Pro as well. Our app collection is headlined by discounts on a range of Square Enix classics including a series of Final Fantasy titles, the Mana series, and more alongside Chrono Trigger, Speed View GPS Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the first cash discount on Google’s just-released Pixel 6a as well as the OnePlus 10 Pro handset at $100 off. We also have Samsung’s latest 12th Gen-powered Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop back at the all-time low alongside deals on Spigen’s PocketBoost 10,000mAh USB-C QC 3.0 Power Bank, these offers on TCL’s latest 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Adventures of Mana:

Our unlikely hero is one of countless gladiators indentured to the Duchy of Glaive. Each day, he and his ill-fated companions are dragged from their cells and bade to fight exotic beasts for the amusement of the Dark Lord. If victorious, they are thrown back into the dungeons with just enough bread to tide them over until their next match. But a body can only take so much, and it is never long before the weary captives succumb to their cruel fates.

