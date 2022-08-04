Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 20W 20,000mAh Portable Battery $26.50, more

Baseus’ official Amazon storefront is offering its latest 20,000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Power Bank for $26.39 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This 20% discount marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Perfect for back to school, this portable battery delivers 20W of USB-C Power Delivery charging to your smartphone, tablet, or even some laptops. It has a 20,000mAh capacity which can recharge the iPhone 13 around four times and the 13 Pro Max approximately three times. You’ll also find a USB-A output too which can deliver up to 15W of power in order to recharge other legacy devices as well.
The USB C portable charger support 20W PD 3.0 fast charging for iPhone 13/12/11, which can charge iPhone 13 to about 60% in 30 minutes using USB-C to C cable. The power bank can be quickly filled in about 6 hours with 18W PD charger. This 20000mAh power bank can fast charge iPhone 13 about 4 times and iPhone 13 Pro Max about 3 times. The large capacity portable phone charger with an LED indicator displays the remaining power and charging status.
This 3-port portable charger supports USB C input/output. USB-C and USB port to charge two devices simultaneously with a total output power of 15W. Dual output ports provide more charging possibilities for your devices. This battery pack can charge most phone models and has built-in multiple safety protection circuits, such as anti-overcharge, over-temperature, and short circuit protection. Baseus portable fast charger is dedicated to protecting your every charge.
