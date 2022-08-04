Google’s just-released Pixel 6a sees first cash discount to $399 at Amazon (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the very first cash discount on the all-new unlocked Google Pixel 6a 128GB Smartphone. After seeing some gift card promotions go live on launch week, the handset is now down to $399 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $449, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and a new all-time low.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well. Head below for another Google Pixel 6a launch day discount.

Those who are looking to score Google’s latest smartphone on a plan, Xfinity Mobile is now offering another launch day Pixel 6a discount. Right now when you sign up for a new line via the carrier, the price will drop down to $0 per month thanks to bill credits. This is the first promotion courtesy of the carrier, and delivers $449 in savings off the usual price of the smartphone to grab the new device for free. You’ll be locked into the plan for 2 years, saving you $18.74 per month when porting over an existing phone number.

If you’re looking to spend some of your savings, picking up a new case for your device is always a good call. And to that end, Google’s official in-house Pixel 6a case is worth a look at $30. Coming in two different styles, each of these add some extra protection to your handset alongside a build comprised of 30% recycled materials.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

