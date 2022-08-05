Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Trials of Mana, Cultist Simulator, Space Invaders, more

Justin Kahn
It is now time to roundup all of Friday’s best Android app deals into one convenient list. This weekend is also seeing some deep price drops on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as well as even more handsets in the Best Buy anniversary weekend sale and in today’s Amazon Chromebook event, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered, Trials of Mana, Cultist Simulator, Space Invaders, Dead Cells, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of the best Friday Android app deals. 

This weekend’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB at the second-best price ever to join to today’s ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 deal and the rest of today’s Android-friendly laptops from $230. Just be sure to scope out today’s Best Buy anniversary weekend sale featuring the Galaxy Fold 3 at $600 off and much more. Then check out this deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer from Motion Twin that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

