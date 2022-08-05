Save $260 on HP’s Envy x360 Convertible Ryzen 7 15-inch Laptop at new low of $700

Amazon is currently offering the HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-inch Ryzen 7/8GB/512GB Laptop for $699.99 shipped. Normally going for $960, this solid $260 price drop marks a new all-time low price and is the second discount we’ve seen. Coming equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U octa-core processor with integrated Radeon graphics, you will be able to power through your everyday workload whether it be office or school work. You’ll also have an edge-to-edge 15-inch 1080p touchscreen display to have “expansive, vibrant images.” It will come running Microsoft’s latest flagship operating system Windows 11 and you’ll be able to be seen in meetings with the HP Wide Vision HD Camera. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, an HDMI 2.1 output, an SD card reader, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an AC power input port. Head below for more.

If you just need a basic laptop for school or office work, you may be more interested in the Acer Spin 311 Chromebook N4000/4GB/64GB for $200. Instead of a Windows-running laptop, you will get this convertible Chromebook running ChromeOS with an Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz (boost to 2.6GHz) processor. You can expect upwards of 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with the 11.6-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display complete with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. There are a total of two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a microSD card slot for extra storage to supplement the 64GB that is built-in.

We’re also tracking some deals on ASUS Chromebooks starting from $230 and they are headlined by the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Core i3 at the all-time low of $650. Delivering the signature 2-in-1 that the ASUS Chromebook Flip lineup is known for, its new CX5 arrives with a refreshed 14-inch 1080 NanoEdge touchscreen display.

HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop features:

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor with Radeon graphics: Awaken your senses to refreshing speed, with the confidence to unplug and go further. The AMD Ryzen processor brings your experiences to life – delivering everything you need, and so much more

Get a fresh perspective with Windows 11: From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way

Edge-to-edge FHD touchscreen: Get expansive, vibrant images and control your entertainment right from the screen

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!