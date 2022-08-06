TOLOCO’s percussion massage gun falls to $70 in multiple colors at Amazon (42% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Eaglewood Trading (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TOLOCO Percussion Massage Gun in multiple colors for $69.99 shipped. Down from $120, this saves 42% and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. These massage guns feature 20 speed levels ranging from low to high and can bring “different intensity [to] your massage experience.” It’s cordless, which makes it more convenient to use than one you’d normally have to plug into the wall. Plus, this massager is also quite compact to be stored almost anywhere. Check out Amazon for all colors on sale then head below for more.

You can ditch the TOLOCO namesake to instead pick up this percussion massage gun for $35 once you clip the on-page coupon. Overall, it offers a similar experience to what you’ll find above, just at 50% of the cost, making it a more affordable option if you don’t mind ditching nearly 30,000 reviews for a model with around 18,000.

Don’t forget to check out this deal that we found on Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill that’s on sale from $144 at Amazon. This is quite the discount from its normal $350 going rate and saves 59%, making now a great time to upgrading your cooking abilities to eat healthier this summer.

TOLOCO Percussion Massage Gun features:

Massage gun, can effectively relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promote blood circulation, relieve lactic acid, and let you enjoy the comfortable experience brought by deep tissue massage gun

Muscle massage gun, 20 speed levels, from low, medium to high, bringing different intensity massage experience

Cordless massage gun, 10 replaceable massage heads help users relax all parts of the body

Handheld percussion massage gun, ergonomic silicone handle design can effectively prevent slipping and make it easy to grasp

Deep tissue massage gun, with lightweight design with carrying case, simplifying storage and transportation, the best choice for Mother’s Day gift

