Franklin Sports Ladder Ball is a great game to play with the family at $25 (New low, Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Franklin Sports Ladder Ball Set for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally costing $30 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ladder ball is a fun way to get the family outside as summer comes to a close and fall is on the horizon. We only have about a month and a half until crisp cool air makes its way to our yards, and that’s the ideal time to take advantage of having a ladder ball kit around. This setup is officially sized and comes with tournament style bolas as well, which includes six golf balls and six strings (three red and three blue.) It’s easily collapsible and can even be brought to the beach during the summer as well. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a ladder ball kit, then consider picking up this Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game kit that’s available for $20 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon for Prime members. This is another great way to play outside and will really put your accuracy to the test as you try to land the ring on the middle.

Don’t forget that if you’re traveling to the beach or a friend’s house with either outdoor game kit above that you’ll want to check out this deal that we found on Contigo’s 2-pack of steel travel mugs for $24. There’s even more college deals from under $10 in our roundup as well, so be sure to give that a look before you head back to class this semester.

Franklin Sports Ladder Ball Set features:

OFFICIAL SIZE TARGETS (2) 36″ x 24″ targets are included in the set and made of durable PVC tubing. Sets up/Breaks down quickly

PORTABLE This ladder ball set has folding joints for quick set up. Spend more time playing not trying to assemble

TOURNAMENT STYLE bolas are included (6) golf tosses are included (3 red and 3 blue)

