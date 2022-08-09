Tile’s 2022 Mate item tracker locates your gear back at the Amazon low of $16 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Tile Mate item tracker for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and currently matched at Best Buy with free shipping in orders over $35 for today only, this is 36% off the going rate, well under the price for an Apple AirTag, and the lowest we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today on the white 1-pack. Used in conjunction with the Tile app on iOS or Android, this handy locator helps to track down lost goods within Bluetooth range while the software side of things helps with last known location outside of that permitter. The IP67 water-resistant tracker can also be used the other way around to zero-in on a misplaced smartphone as well. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more.

As of right now, today’s lead deal undercuts pricing on the older 2020 models with tighter range and a less modern design. But you could use some of your savings on this genuine leather case for Tile Mate at $7 with a keychain ring closure.

If you’re already firmly painted in the AirTag space, be sure to browse through some of the latest accessory releases below:

Tile Mate features:

FIND NEARBY– Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map

FIND YOUR PHONE – Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile

