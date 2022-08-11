UGREEN’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Station drops to new low of $117

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its all-new 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Station for $116.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $160, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. You will get a MagSafe puck up on a post that is capable of delivering 15W of charging to iPhone 12/13 series devices with the older iPhones like the 11 all the way back to the 8 receiving 7.5W of charging. Then your AirPods and Apple Watch will receive 5W of charging each with dedicated charging pads. That MagSafe puck can also be adjusted so you can more easily view content on your phone while it’s being charged. If you have wanted to organize your charging situation with your Apple devices, this new UGREEN 3-in-1 station is the bedside companion for you. Head below for more.

You will need to pick up a USB-C power adapter that is capable of at least 30W for this UGREEN charger though, so why not use some of your savings to grab the Spigen 65W GaN III 4-Port USB-C/A Charging Station for $42 after clipping the on-page coupon. With this charger, you get two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for charging all your electronics. When a single USB-C is used, it has access to the entire 65W of power, but this drops to 20W per port when both are being used. However, you can use both USB-As while using the UGREEN station with each of those ports getting 10W of power with the 45 remaining watts going to the USB-C port.

You can also make your way on over to today’s smartphone accessory roundup with deals starting from $9.50 and headlined by the HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Car Mount and Charger for $26. This air vent car mount uses MagSafe technology to hold your iPhone 12 or 13 without any external clamping mechanism while also sporting a 7.5W Qi wireless charger for keeping your phone powered while heading on the road.

UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Station features:

The Ugreen Magnetic Wireless Charger can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. It is suitable for the iPhone MagSafe series such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13/13 Mini/iPhone 12 Pro Max/12 Pro/12/12 Mini, Apple Watch 7/6/5/4/3/2/1/SE, and AirPods Pro/3/2.

Equipped with the MFi-certified charging module, this 3-in-1 wireless charger allows a seamless MagSafe alignment to fast charge your devices while giving them reliable protection. With multi-functional intelligent protection technology such as over-current protection, over-voltage protection, and over-temperature protection as well as short-circuit protection, this Ugreen charging dock can offer you a whole new charging experience.

