Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Car Mount/Charger $26, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Car Mount and Charger for $26.24 shipped with the code 2BB7TMQA at checkout. Down 25% from its normal going rate of $35, today’s deal saves you nearly $9 and marks one of the better prices of the year so far, though we have seen it fall down to $19.50 earlier in 2022. This air vent car mount uses MagSafe technology to hold your iPhone 12 or 13 without any external clamping mechanism. It also sports 7.5W Qi wireless charging for iPhones to keep them powered while driving down the road. This ensures you arrive at your destination with phone that’s not completely dead after using it for navigation. Take a closer look at the ESR HaloLock lineup in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Fast Charging: intelligent heat management enables you to charge at speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers; 18W QC adapter required for fast charging (not included). Secure Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets with 1,400 g of holding force and a non-slip silicone ring keep your phone securely in place, even when driving on bumpy roads; an official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain. Ready for Navigation: single-handedly switch between portrait and landscape for easy navigation. Stable Vent Mount: strong vent clip and support arm provide enhanced mounting stability

