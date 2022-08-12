Android app deals of the day: Cat Lady Card Game, Sequence, Redshift Sky Pro, and more

Friday’s best deals on Android apps are now live courtesy of Google Play. But first, hit up these deals on Lenovo’s new Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE, and its Galaxy Buds Pro. As for the apps, we have titles like Cat Lady – The Card Game, the Sequence puzzle, DISTRAINT 2, Redshift Sky Pro Astronomy, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

While we are still tracking a solid price drop on Lenovo’s new Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet, this weekend’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE models at $100 off the going rate as well as this $80 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $120. Just make sure you hit up the Anker Amazon sale that launched today starting from $16 alongside everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

Picking up three cards at a time, you must collect a selection of cats, food, toys, costumes and more to create the best cattery you can. Score points by feeding all the cats in your cattery and adopt strays to earn more points. The game ends when there are no cards left in the deck and the player with the most Victory Points wins! Whether you’ve played the original AEG Cat Lady or you’re new to the game, Cat Lady has a unique charm and a great depth of strategy that will keep you coming back.

