It’s time to take a look at the new Casely AirTag keychains. After seeing the brand offer up to 40% off its red, white, and blue iPhone gear earlier today for the Fourth of July, we are now exploring its new vegan leather covers for Apple’s item trackers. Available in three colorways for $20 a pop, all of them are on sale, starting from $12 with the codes below. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Casely AirTag keychains

Casely is best known for the wild patterns and funky designs adorning a plethora of iPhone and Android cases (here’s our hands-on review). Its lineup of accessories has now expanded to included covers for Apple’s AirTags, but the brand has, thus far, decided to launch its new keychains in flat minimalist colorways: black, navy, and brown.

Employing “premium” vegan leather housings, the new Casely AirTag keychains feature light branding just above the snap closure holding your Apple AirTag in place. Alongside the biodegradable and compostable packaging they ship in, the front is left open to show off Apple’s design and allow for seamless data and audio transmission.

Like most Apple products, you’ll have to supply your own cover. That’s why we’ve made a stunning Brown AirTag Case. The dark brown color has shades of fine, rich leather but is actually made of an animal-friendly vegan leather substitute.

Each of the Casely AirTag keychains also ships with two different rings. One is a more traditional keychain-style ring, and the other is a carabiner-style loop with a barrel-like closure, much like the WaterField option we featured previously. Both of which carry subtle Casely branding.

The case also comes with two unique silver rings so that you can attach your tag to any keychain, purse, or backpack. This subtle cover is the ideal way to fashionably keep hold of your AirTag without any risk of it falling out of the very item it is meant to track. Get your hands on a Black Casely AirTag Case today!

The Casely AirTag keychains are available now for $20 a pop with free shipping on all US orders over $20. However, alongside its 4th of July sale, the blue colorway will drop down to $12 with code SPLASH, and the other two get knocked down to $14 with our exclusive 9to5Mac30 code.

Check out some of our other AirTag accessory coverage below, be sure to visit our constantly updated roundup of the best options out there, and here’s our hands-on review of Nomad’s new AirTag Leather Loop.

