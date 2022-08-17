Amazon’s latest iOS or Android-ready Echo Buds with ANC now $40 off at $100, more from $80

After seeing big-time deals go live on Echo smart home gear, Fire tablets, Kindles and more this week, Amazon is now offering its Echo Buds (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140, today’s deal is a solid $40 off the going rate, the second-lowest price we have tracked this year on the higher-end set and the best we can find. You’ll also find the 2nd Gen without ANC marked down to $79.99 from the usual $120. Alongside the noise cancellation on our lead deal, you’ll also find the wireless charging case that takes the battery life up to 15 hours alongside a 15 minute quick charge that tacks on an additional couple hours of listening time. The sweat-resistant buds also deliver access to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant (depending on which phone is in your pocket) so you can “make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, or even start a meditation session.” More details below.

When it comes to affordable wireless headphones, JBL makes some notable sets that won’t come anywhere close to breaking the bank. The JBL VIBE 100 TWS, for example, currently sell for $30 shipped on Amazon, and while not nearly as feature rich as some of the options out there, will get the job done for much less.

But if you’re an iPhone user looking to take it up a notch, dive into this morning’s offer on Apple’s AirPods 3. The latest models in the lineup are now marked down to $150 shipped on Amazon and are now finally back in-stock after a short hiatus. Everything you need to know about the feature and pricing breakdown is detailed for you right here.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) ANC features:

Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) – Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Compact and comfortable – Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you.

Hands-free entertainment – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music. Wireless charging case compatible with Qi-certified wireless charging pads.

