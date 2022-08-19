Android app deals of the day: Death Squared, Pascal’s Wager, Tallowmere, Arrog, more

As we head into the weekend, it’s time to take a look at all of Friday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. Today’s collection sits alongside deep price drops on Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets as well as a some Chromebook offers from HP and Acer with new lows and up to $300 in savings. Highlights from Google Play include titles like Death Squared, Pascal’s Wager, Tallowmere, Arrog, Basketball Club Story, Hidden Folks, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Wave Live Wallpaper FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- OnSite Checklist – Site Audits FREE (Reg. $5)
- Livemocha: Learn Languages FREE (Reg. $1)
- Neon Valley [AMOLED] FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pascal’s Wager $4 (Reg. $7)
- Death Squared $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Tallowmere $1 (Reg. $2)
- Arrog $1 (Reg. $3)
- Casino Crime $1 (Reg. $2)
- Braveland Pirate $0.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Basketball Club Story $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Kairobotica $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $2)
- Hidden Folks $2.50 (Reg. $5)
This weekend’s best Android hardware deals include ongoing price drops on Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets. We also have some solid Chromebook offers at up to $300 off including HP’s regularly $649 touchscreen Chromebook x360 and a new all-time low on Acer’s Chromebook 512 with Google Play Store access. Check out these Geek Squad refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at over $100 off as well as today’s offers on SanDisk’s 4TB Extreme Portable SSD and everything in our smartphone accessories deal hub.
More Android app deals still live:
- Reminder Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Scalak : Relaxing Puzzle Game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi game $2 (Reg. $4)
- Jetscout Mystery of the Valunians $1 (Reg. $5)
- Through the Darkest of Times $3.50 (Reg. $8)
- Planet Genesis – solar system $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pocket Academy $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Earth 3D – World Atlas $0.50 (Reg. $3)
More on Death Squared:
Death Squared is a puzzle game for 1 or 2 people about coordination, cooperation, and robot explosions…80+ puzzling levels that unfold via a fully voiced story…Additional vault levels that are almost too hard for human comprehension…Voice acting by Ricepirate (look him up he’s funny)…Optimized to work with Bluetooth controllers.
