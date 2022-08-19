Android app deals of the day: Death Squared, Pascal’s Wager, Tallowmere, Arrog, more

As we head into the weekend, it’s time to take a look at all of Friday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. Today’s collection sits alongside deep price drops on Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets as well as a some Chromebook offers from HP and Acer with new lows and up to $300 in savings. Highlights from Google Play include titles like Death Squared, Pascal’s Wager, Tallowmere, Arrog, Basketball Club Story, Hidden Folks, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

This weekend’s best Android hardware deals include ongoing price drops on Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets. We also have some solid Chromebook offers at up to $300 off including HP’s regularly $649 touchscreen Chromebook x360 and a new all-time low on Acer’s Chromebook 512 with Google Play Store access. Check out these Geek Squad refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at over $100 off as well as today’s offers on SanDisk’s 4TB Extreme Portable SSD and everything in our smartphone accessories deal hub.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Death Squared:

Death Squared is a puzzle game for 1 or 2 people about coordination, cooperation, and robot explosions…80+ puzzling levels that unfold via a fully voiced story…Additional vault levels that are almost too hard for human comprehension…Voice acting by Ricepirate (look him up he’s funny)…Optimized to work with Bluetooth controllers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!